Plea filed in SC to deport illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators from West Bengal

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking direction to the Centre and state governments to detect, detain and deport illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators from West Bengal within a year.

The plea filed by West Bengal resident and social activist Sangita Chakraborty also seeks direction to the Centre and states to identify and invoke the National Security Act against government employees, police personnel and security forces, who have links with "infiltration mafias" and confiscate their disproportionate assets. The PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, stated, "The injury caused to people is extremely large because two crore Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators have not only changed the demography of Bengal, but are the biggest threat to the rule of law and internal security, particularly after the assembly elections in the state.

"The need for expeditious identification of infiltrators is more pressing now than ever. It is not a matter of dealing with a religious group, but the matter of identifying those who illegally crossed the border and continue to live in Bengal, contrary to law and the Constitution," the plea said.

The petition stated that the influx of infiltrators, which has reached five crore, poses serious threat to the unity, integrity and security of the country.

Referring to Article 19 of the Constitution, the plea said the 'right to reside and settle in any part of India' as well as the 'right to move freely throughout the territory of India' are available only to the citizens of India as evident from Article 19(1) of the Constitution.

"However, this right of Indian citizens is being violated due to Rohingya Bangladeshi infiltrators. Right to life includes right to food, right to shelter, right to good environment and right to livelihood.

"The State, in exercise of its executive functions, should take administrative policy decisions keeping the aforesaid directives in mind so as to ensure that first and the foremost, obligations towards its citizens are discharged within available national resources and while ensuring their safety and security. But, the Centre and State are not performing their obligation," the plea said.

The PIL has sought a declaration that sentence for making forged and fabricated PAN, Aadhaar, passport, ration card, voter card, driving license and such other documents, shall run Consecutive not Concurrent.

It also seeks direction to the Centre to add a chapter in the Indian Penal Code to make illegal infiltration, a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.

