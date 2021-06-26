Left Menu

Two multi-sports complexes to come up in Ladakh

Such projects will provide the platform and boost the youth of Ladakh in the sports sector, said Administrative Secretary Ravinder Kumar after signing the MoU on behalf of the department of youth services and sports.

Two multi-sports complexes with state-of-the-art facilities would be set up in Leh and Kargil with an approximate cost of Rs 60 crore and Rs 30 crore respectively, officials said on Saturday. Ladakh's Department of Youth Services and Sports on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WAPCOS Limited, a central government undertaking under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The sites have been identified and finalised for the project, they said. ''Such projects will provide the platform and boost the youth of Ladakh in the sports sector,'' said Administrative Secretary Ravinder Kumar after signing the MoU on behalf of the department of youth services and sports. He directed WAPCOS to come up with a world-class facility with international standards and complete the project within the stipulated time.

