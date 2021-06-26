Left Menu

Ayodhya envisaged as Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub, sustainable Smart City

Ayodhya's development is being envisaged as a Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub and a sustainable Smart City, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office informed after a review meeting on the city's development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 15:01 IST
Ayodhya envisaged as Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub, sustainable Smart City
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a virtual meeting on the Ayodhya's development. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya's development is being envisaged as a Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub and a sustainable Smart City, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office informed after a review meeting on the city's development. As per the statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented various aspects of Ayodhya's development and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya by Uttar Pradesh government officials.

Various infrastructure projects like an Aiport, expansion of railway stations, bus stations, roads and highways were discussed. The meeting also discussed the construction of a tourist facilitation centre, a world-class museum and an upcoming Greenfield township, which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans of various states.

"Special attention is being devoted to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operation on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature. The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on foot. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure," the statement said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, along with various other ministers of the UP Government were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021