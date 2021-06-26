Andhra minister Venkataramaiah slams Chandrababu Naidu's 'tight slap' remark over school opening

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah hit out at former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (NCB) for saying that the Supreme Court's remarks over the opening of schools in the state were a 'tight slap' on the face of state government. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Venkataramaiah said that before the Supreme Court's orders, the YSRCP government in the state had planned to conduct the exams keeping the future of children in mind.

The Andhra Pradesh government had on Thursday cancelled Class 12 and Class 10 state board examinations following the Supreme Court's questions over holding them during the COVID pandemic. "The state government was thinking about conducting the exams keeping the students' future in mind. But due to the Supreme Court's order, the government cancelled them. Chandrababu Naidu is calling it a 'tight slap'. It shows his sadistic pleasure. He should understand that the state government took the decision as it is not possible to declare results by July end as ordered by the Supreme Court," Venkataramaiah said.

Advertisement

He further added, "Our government respects the judiciary, unlike Chandrababu Naidu, who is an expert in managing systems." The minister also responded to statements made by leaders about projects on the Krishna river, saying that people were criticising the government's developmental projects for political motives and there was no use for such provocation.

"Andhra Pradesh is drawing not even a single glass of excess water from Krishna River. We are using only the allocated water in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is ready to clarify doubts on the usage of waters and for discussions with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao," he said. "We request Telangana leaders not to provoke people on water disputes. Our government is against provoking emotions. Our chief minister's policy is to be friendly with the Central government and neighbouring states," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)