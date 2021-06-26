3 held for cheating people on pretext of providing govt jobs

Three men were arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them government jobs, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mahender Tiwari (43), a resident of Bhajanpura here, Praveen Raghav (40), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana and Lavkush Mishra (38), a resident of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, they said. The Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information leading to their arrest, officials said. Tiwari and Raghav were previously involved in another cheating case. Mishra was involved in three cases of cheating in UP, police said. On Thursday, after laying a trap on Mathura Road, the police intercepted a car at 8.30 pm, a senior police officer said. ''Raghav was driving the car. Tiwari and Mishra were also in the vehicle. All the three were arrested and nine mobile phones recovered from their possession,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Surendra Chaudhary said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were close friends. In order to earn a quick buck, they started cheating people on the pretext of providing them government jobs and tenders, police added.

