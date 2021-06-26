Maha: Man held for killing Anganwadi worker, looting gold from her home

One person has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and looting jewellery from her home in Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, whose name was not revealed by the police, had committed the robbery and murder on June 11 at around 4am in Sapne village in Wada tehsil, an official said.

Advertisement

''The victim Supriya Kale was sleeping in her house when the accused entered, slit her throat with a sharp weapon and escaped with gold worth Rs 62,000. The victim was an Anganwadi worker and her husband is a school teacher. The arrest was made on Friday from Vasai by Boisar unit of Palghar Crime Branch. Wada police is probing further,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)