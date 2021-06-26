India, Greece recognise threat of radicalisation, cross border terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held extensive talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during which both sides recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Greece that began on Friday. ''Both sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating the bilateral relations, which continue to deepen and expand rapidly,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in Delhi.

It said the two sides noted with satisfaction the ongoing cooperation in several areas, such as trade and investment, science and technology, culture, academics, and people-to-people contact, and agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in these areas. The MEA said India and Greece agreed that the rule of law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are fundamental principles of international relations that must be observed by all. ''Both countries recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. They emphasized that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation,'' it said.

Following the talks, the Greek foreign minister signed and handed over an agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to the Indian side. ''The External Affairs Minister of India welcomed Greece to the family of the ISA. Both sides agreed that this will assist the two countries in the realization of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply,'' the MEA said.

''In the globalized world, both sides noted the importance of the movement of people in an orderly and legal way and agreed to work towards and signing an agreement on migration and mobility,'' it said.

The MEA said both sides also shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the context of new geopolitical and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific. ''Both sides noted with satisfaction the convergence of each other's vision for a free, open, inclusive and cooperative Indo-Pacific ensuring connectivity and growth for all in the region,'' it said.

