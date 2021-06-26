Left Menu

India, Greece recognise threat of radicalisation, cross border terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held extensive talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during which both sides recognised the threat posed by radicalisation, violent extremism as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Greece that began on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 16:38 IST
India, Greece recognise threat of radicalisation, cross border terrorism
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held extensive talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during which both sides recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Greece that began on Friday. ''Both sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating the bilateral relations, which continue to deepen and expand rapidly,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in Delhi.

It said the two sides noted with satisfaction the ongoing cooperation in several areas, such as trade and investment, science and technology, culture, academics, and people-to-people contact, and agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in these areas. The MEA said India and Greece agreed that the rule of law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are fundamental principles of international relations that must be observed by all. ''Both countries recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. They emphasized that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation,'' it said.

Following the talks, the Greek foreign minister signed and handed over an agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to the Indian side. ''The External Affairs Minister of India welcomed Greece to the family of the ISA. Both sides agreed that this will assist the two countries in the realization of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply,'' the MEA said.

''In the globalized world, both sides noted the importance of the movement of people in an orderly and legal way and agreed to work towards and signing an agreement on migration and mobility,'' it said.

The MEA said both sides also shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the context of new geopolitical and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific. ''Both sides noted with satisfaction the convergence of each other's vision for a free, open, inclusive and cooperative Indo-Pacific ensuring connectivity and growth for all in the region,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021