Maha: Couple held for cheating restaurants with fake payments in Vasai

The police on Saturday arrested a young couple for allegedly cheating restaurants by making fake payments on online payment platforms in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said. The couple had allegedly cheated a restaurant in Vasai by showing a fake online payment confirmation message to the staff, claiming to have paid the bill worth Rs 6,413 after a meal on June 23, senior inspector Kalyan Karpe of Vasai police station said.

The police registered an offense in this regard on Friday and during the probe found that that the duo had created several other establishments in the town in a similar manner, the official said. Based on CCTV footage and other technical inputs, the police zeroed in on Nalla Sopara residents Karina Solanki and Adarsh Rai, both aged 21, he said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had cheated other restaurants, petrol pumps, and pubs in the town, the official said, adding that an offense under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

