Plans afoot to ensure 10,000 Bodo youths get job in army, paramilitary, police

Plans are afoot to ensure that 10,000 Bodo youths in Assam get jobs in the army, paramilitary forces, and police in the next four years, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro said.

Boro also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch a special recruitment drive in BTC areas through the army and paramilitary forces for recruitment of Bodo youths.

In a memorandum submitted to Shah on Friday, Boro said he had discussed the matter of recruitment of Bodo youths with the Additional Director General (Special Branch) of the Assam Police and representatives of the Defence Ministry and paramilitary forces.

''The BTC plans to set up sub-division-wise training facilities for next four years so that at least 10,000 Bodos join armed and paramilitary forces,'' he said in the memorandum.

The BTC chief also conveyed to Shah that representation of Bodo youths should be increased in the army, paramilitary forces, and police, and training should be organized to facilitate the process.

Boro urged the home minister to do the needful for giving more legislative, executive, administrative, and financial powers to the BTC by bringing a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament.

He urged the home minister to grant ST (Hills) status to the Bodo Kachari people living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of Assam, establish a railway coach factory in BTC areas, expansion, and strengthening of existing four roads connecting BTC to Bhutan.

BTC is a self-governing body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

