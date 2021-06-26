Maha local bodies OBC quota: BJP holds protests in Thane

The BJP on Saturday held a 'chakka jam' (road blockading) agitation in ten places in Thane district demanding Other Backward Classes reservation in Maharashtra's local bodies.

The Supreme Court had recently struck down such reservation after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including SC and ST etc, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

The BJP has been alleging that Maharashtra lost the case in the apex court due to the state government not providing empirical data to show the need for such reservations in local bodies.

Among those who participated in the stir were leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MLA Sanjay Kelkar as well as MLC and Thane BJP chief Niranjan Davkhare.

The agitators were briefly detained by police in order to control the situation, an official said.

