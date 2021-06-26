Left Menu

Maha: Anil Deshmukh's 2 aides remanded in ED custody till Jul 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 17:33 IST
Maha: Anil Deshmukh's 2 aides remanded in ED custody till Jul 1
Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Saturday remanded two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 1 in connection with a money laundering case lodged against the NCP politician.

Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde were arrested after about nine hours of questioning under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an official said on Saturday. The duo was produced before a court here, which remanded them in ED custody.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, state home at the time, had directed dismissed policeman Sachin Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others is borne out after the CBI first carried out a preliminary enquiry (PE), followed by the filing of a regular case on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The CBI had booked Deshmukh and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for ''attempt to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021