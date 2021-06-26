Left Menu

Schoolboy makes prank call to Mumbai hotel about terrorists

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:17 IST
A prank call by a Class 9 student informing that two terrorists will enter Hotel Taj here sent police into a tizzy on Saturday, an official said.

The iconic hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba area was one of the targets of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

The reception counter received an anonymous call around 3.30 pm claiming that two terrorists were going to enter the hotel, said a police official.

After the police were informed, a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs were rushed to the building and the security was beefed up, he said.

The call was finally traced to Karad in western Maharashtra's Satara district and it turned out that a boy studying in std 9th had made it as a prank, the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.

