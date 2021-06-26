Left Menu

NCB busts int'l drug trafficking network operating via darknet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:22 IST
NCB busts int'l drug trafficking network operating via darknet
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday claimed to have busted an international drugs trafficking syndicate with the arrest of eight people and seizure of 22 lakh psychotropic tablets and at least 245 kgs of similar drugs that were being allegedly peddled over the darknet.

The central anti-narcotics agency said the illegal trade was unearthed after multiple raids were carried out by officials of the Delhi zonal unit in the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over a two month period.

NCB deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra said, ''22 lakh pyschotropic drugs like Tramadol, 70,000 codeine-based cough syrups and 245 kgs of other category of drugs have been seized till now. A total of eight people have been arrested''.

The officer, who also heads the NCB's Delhi unit as its zonal director, said the accused deployed the ''modus operandi of getting the orders through the darknet, created secret websites and delivered the narcotics items through dedicated shippers to create anonymity between the receiver of the order and the logistics people.'' Darknet denotes to a hidden network within the internet that can only be accessed with specific software and tools like the onion router. Digital forensics show that the syndicate has shipped at least one lakh orders to places in the US, UK, Europe and some other countries under the label of herbal supplements, he said.

Malhotra said the agency questioned the arrested accused and found that a good chunk of the psychotropic drugs was being diverted from a Haridwar-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company.

The agency also issued a statement to say that the syndicate was spread across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and has links abroad like in the US, UK, Canada and the Philippines.

The NCB claimed that at least nine websites operating on the darknet, that were being used in by this syndicate, had their IP addresses located outside India.

The illegal trade, it alleged, was being run using crypto currencies and it has been found that some monetary transactions took place in accounts ''based out of India.'' Malhotra said the syndicate members were using the difficult-to-track voice over internet protocol (VoIP) telephony to stay in touch and avoid the surveillance of anti-narcotics agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021