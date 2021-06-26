Left Menu

Delhi records 85 new COVID-19 cases, lowest this year; active infections dropped to 1,598

After witnessing a ravaging second wave of COVID-19 in April-May, Delhi's fresh coronavirus cases continue to be on the decline and recorded only 85 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:26 IST
Delhi records 85 new COVID-19 cases, lowest this year; active infections dropped to 1,598
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
After witnessing a ravaging second wave of COVID-19 in April-May, Delhi's fresh coronavirus cases continue to be on the decline and recorded only 85 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike this year. As per the health bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the Delhi government, the positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, the lowest so far, was registered after 72,920 tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

Following the recovery of 158 patients, the number of active infections also dropped to 1,598, the lowest since March 3 this year. The cumulative caseload of the national capital reached 14,33,675 while the death toll mounted to 24,961 deaths. Only 494 patients are now in home isolation.

The cumulative positivity rate now stands at 6.76 per cent and the case fatality rate dropped to 1.74 per cent. As many as 50,839 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 22,081 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,12,03,679 tests have been done so far.

The total number of containment zones stands at 1,817. According to the bulletin, 1,66,310 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, while cumulative 71,29,002 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31. On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

