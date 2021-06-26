US Domestic News Roundup: Rescuers search around the clock for survivors of Florida building collapse; Biden stands by 'two-track' bill process, despite Republican dismay and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Rescuers search around the clock for survivors of Florida building collapse

Prospects for recovering survivors from a Florida high-rise diminished with each passing hour on Saturday, two full days after the 12-story condominium mysteriously collapsed while many residents slept. Even so, search-and-rescue teams worked around the clock through an unstable mountain of debris looking for signs of life from any of the 159 people still unaccounted for, while smoldering fires filled the air with smoke.

Biden stands by 'two-track' bill process, despite Republican dismay

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, the White House said Friday, and reiterated his support for a "two-track" legislation process that includes a second reconciliation bill. "The President reiterated strong support for both the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill containing the American Families Plan moving forward on a two-track system, as he said yesterday when meeting the press with the bipartisan group of ten Senators," the White House said in a statement.

Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Ohio, his first since his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol, as he aims to bolster allies, berate his enemies and cement his influence over the Republican Party. While Trump has made speeches at Republican events since his election defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden, the rally in a state he carried in the 2020 election marks a return to the kind of freewheeling mass gatherings that have been critical to retaining the support of his base.

U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen

U.S. lawmakers on Friday announced an investigation into the approval and pricing of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, amid concerns over its steep price and doubts if the clinical evidence proves the drug works. The drug, which has a list price of $56,000 per year, was approved by the U.S. regulators as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's on June 7.

Colorado man who fatally shot cop killer was mistakenly slain by police

A Colorado man who fatally shot a gunman who had just killed a police officer was himself slain by a responding officer who apparently mistook him for the cop killer, authorities said on Friday. Johnny Hurley, 40, was shot while holding a rifle belonging to a 59-year-old man who moments earlier had fatally ambushed police officer Gordon Beesley, police in the Denver suburb of Arvada said in a statement.

U.S. Senate Republicans press CDC to end mask mandate on airplanes, transit

A group of Senate Republicans urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday to stop requiring fully vaccinated Americans to wear masks on public transportation, including airplanes, trains, and buses but also in airports and train stations. Roger Wicker, the most senior Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, and Ted Cruz, top Republican on an aviation subcommittee, along with Susan Collins, Jerry Moran, Cynthia Lummis, and Marsha Blackburn introduced a resolution urging the CDC to lift mask requirements in place since Feb. 1.

Cooling centers open in U.S. Pacific Northwest ahead of 'life-threatening heat'

Cooling centers began opening across the U.S. Pacific Northwest on Friday as local officials warned of "life-threatening heat" in the coming days that could shatter high-temperature records. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued excessive heat warnings and watches across nearly all of Oregon and Washington state, along with parts of California and Idaho, telling residents that the punishing conditions could be fatal.

Trump Organization could face criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutor -NY Times

The Manhattan district attorney's office has told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump it is considering filing criminal charges against his family business in connection with fringe benefits it awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday. The district attorney, Cyrus Vance, could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week, the newspaper said, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

U.S. senators try again with $3 billion pandemic bill -sources

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee are preparing a $3 billion bipartisan bill to prepare for the next global health crisis, congressional aides said on Friday, trying again to pass a pandemic plan after similar efforts stalled last year. Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, the Democratic chairman and top Republican on the foreign relations panel, will introduce their International Preparedness Pandemic and COVID-19 Response Act of 2021 as soon as Monday.

Engineer had warned of structural damage before Florida building collapse -NYT

A consultant had warned three years before the deadly collapse of a South Florida condominium building that there was evidence of "major structural damage" to the concrete slab below the pool deck and abundant cracking and crumbling in the underground parking garage, the New York Times reported early on Saturday. A large section of the 12-story building in the Miami suburb of Surfside collapsed suddenly in the early hours of Thursday as residents slept, in a disaster whose cause is not yet known.

