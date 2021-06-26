Left Menu

Three killed in bear attack in Jharkhand

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:35 IST
Three killed in bear attack in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed and three others suffered injuries after a wild bear attacked them in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Barkol Khurd village under Bhandaria police station when the group was returning home around 8 pm on Friday, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Garhwa Sadar Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sunit Gidh (40), Anit Gidh (35) and Rajkumar Oraon (37), the officials said, adding, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Divisional Forest Officer, Garhwa South, Shashi Kumar said Rs 4 lakh each would be provided to the next of kin of those killed in the bear attack, while the injured will receive Rs 2 lakh each for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021