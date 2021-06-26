Three killed in bear attack in Jharkhand

Three members of a family were killed and three others suffered injuries after a wild bear attacked them in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Barkol Khurd village under Bhandaria police station when the group was returning home around 8 pm on Friday, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Garhwa Sadar Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sunit Gidh (40), Anit Gidh (35) and Rajkumar Oraon (37), the officials said, adding, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Divisional Forest Officer, Garhwa South, Shashi Kumar said Rs 4 lakh each would be provided to the next of kin of those killed in the bear attack, while the injured will receive Rs 2 lakh each for treatment.

