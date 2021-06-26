Three civilians injured in grenade attacks by militants in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in the Barbarshah area of the city on Saturday, police said.
Militants lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and J-K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official said.
Advertisement
He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to three civilians.
The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- J-K Police
- Kralkhud
Advertisement