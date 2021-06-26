Left Menu

Three civilians injured in grenade attacks by militants in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:35 IST
Three civilians injured in grenade attacks by militants in Srinagar
At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in the Barbarshah area of the city on Saturday, police said.

Militants lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and J-K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants.

