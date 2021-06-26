Four men held for trying to kidnap Delhi businessman

Four men were arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a businessman and extort Rs 2 crore from his family, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sumit Dalal (28), Vijay (27), Amit (25) and Sumit Dahiya (21), all residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police were informed that four men had robbed the businessman of his mobile phone and car keys at gunpoint. The accused later fled towards Peeragarhi.

The police rushed to the spot and started chasing the accused, but the four men ran into nearby fields leaving their car behind.

The businessman said the four men in their car hit his SUV, following which an argument ensued between them.

They took the businessman's car keys and mobile phone.

The businessman said the four men also tried to push him inside their vehicle, but he raised the alarm and some passersby gathered.

The accused then ran away with the phone and keys of his vehicle, a senior police officer said.

''Police nabbed Dalal and Vijay on Thursday evening. One country-made pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from their possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were not trying to rob the SUV, instead they had planned to kidnap the businessman to extort Rs two crore, the DCP said.

They further revealed that the conspiracy was hatched by Dalal, who used to work as the driver of the businessman's wife.

Dalal also included his friends into the plan, the police said. On their instance, Amit and Dahiya were also arrested, Singh said, adding that Amit had shaved his head to avoid identification.

