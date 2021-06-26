MP: HC allows plea challenging inclusion of journos in wildlife body

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday allowed an activist's petition, challenging the newly constituted body of the MP State Wildlife Advisory Board, wherein two journalists have been nominated as members for their special interest in wildlife.

The state government had on November 20 last year reconstituted the MP State Wildlife Advisory Board, wherein two journalists were nominated as members for having a special interest in wildlife, the petitioner's counsel Aditya Sanghi said.

Advertisement

Under section 6 (e) of the Wildlife Protection Act, the state government is bound to nominate as members eminent conservationists, ecologists and environmentalists in the board, the counsel said, adding that there is no provision in the forest norms to induct persons who have a special interest in the wildlife.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Anil Verma allowed the petitioner to challenge the newly constituted body of the Board through amending the petition within four weeks, the counsel said.

Ajay Dubey, a Bhopal-based RTI activist and conservationist, had filed the PIL, challenging the reconstituted body of the Board for having certain discrepancies, the counsel said.

The MP State Wildlife Advisory Board was first constituted on August 3, 2019.

The state government is yet to frame the rules for the constitution of the Board akin to the national-level board, the petitioner's counsel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)