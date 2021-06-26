Minor raped in J-K's Reasi, accused arrested

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The accused person was arrested within hours of the complaint, they added.

The man allegedly raped the girl when she went to fetch drinking water from a source near her house, a police spokesman said.

He said the accused finding her alone committed rape on her.

On getting information, police registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at police station Katra, the spokesman said.

He said a police team immediately swung into action and lost no time in arresting the accused within a few hours of commission and reporting of the crime.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted through a board of doctors and her statement has been recorded under section 164 of CrPC before the Judicial Magistrate Reasi, the spokesman said, adding further details are awaited.

Sensing the gravity of the offence, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh has constituted a special team headed by Sub Inspector Kusum Sulakhiya, in-charge of Woman Cell of Police Station Reasi, with the directions to investigate the case on merits at the earliest, he said.

