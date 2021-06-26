Rs 8 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized; four arrested
26-06-2021
One tonne of banned tobacco products, worth about Rs eight lakh, was seized on Saturday from a godown in Podanur in the district and four people arrested in this connection, police said Acting on a tip-off, police raided the godown and seized the products, including gutka, they said.
