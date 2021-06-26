MP: Sunday 'corona' curfew to be lifted as pandemic under control now, says CM

With Madhya Pradesh recording a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to lift the "corona curfew" on Sundays, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday. However, the night curfew will remain in force in the state. Chouhan also said Madhya Pradesh has set a record for one more time with 9,64,756 doses of vaccines being administered till 7.30 pm since Saturday morning.

"We are lifting Sunday's corona curfew with immediate effect. Those who want to open their shops, continue their economic activities, can do so in accordance with COVID-19 protocol," Chouhan tweeted. The pandemic has come under control in Madhya Pradesh as not a single COVID-19 positive case was registered in 35 districts in the state, he said.

"For the first time, the number of active cases has fallen below 1,000. The case positivity rate has come down to 0.06%. In such a situation, it seems unreasonable to impose #coronacurfew on Sunday as well," he said. Chouhan also said vaccination will continue at a fast pace. "Till 7.30 pm on Saturday, 9,64,756 doses have been administered since morning. Madhya Pradesh has again set a record," he said. Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 casualties that pushed the tally of infections to 7,89,657 and took the toll to 8,896, as per the state health department.

