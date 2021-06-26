Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: 3 held for killing partner over drug deal money

Three persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly killing their partner over a dispute on sharing proceeds of a drug deal, police said on Saturday.A man was found dead with severe injuries to the head on Thursday night after which a probe began, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vashi Zone Suresh Mengde said.He was identified as Joseph Christopher 32, a history-sheeter who was also into drug peddling.

A man was found dead with severe injuries to the head on Thursday night after which a probe began, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vashi Zone) Suresh Mengde said.

''He was identified as Joseph Christopher (32), a history-sheeter who was also into drug peddling. Our probe zeroed in on three people who had killed Christopher after an argument over distribution of money of a drug deal. Vijay Rathod, Tohid Peer Ali Khan and Suraj Mandre were arrested for murder on Friday,'' the DCP said.

