Teen booked for trespassing into Naval base without defence ID card

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:53 IST
An 18 year-old boy has been booked for allegedly trespassing into the naval base here without a proper defence identity card, soon after defence minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Cochin Port on Friday, police said.

''We were informed by the Naval base authorities about an 18-year-old boy trespassing into the naval base at around 9 PM. They handed him over, along with their report,'' Harbour police told PTI.

Singh had arrived here on June 25 to review the construction progress of India's first indigenous Aircraft Carrier, at Ernakulam wharf of Cochin Port.

Meanwhile, defence authorities said a boy in his late teens tried to enter the Naval Base through the gate without a proper Defence Identity Card.

''The guard on duty held him and handed him to his superior.

After preliminaryinvestigation and ascertaining facts by the Naval Police, the boy was handed over to Harbour Police Station for further necessary action as deemed fit as per relevant procedures,'' the Navy said in a statement, adding that there was ''no security lapse'' at the gate.

Police recorded the arrest andsaid on preliminary interrogation, the teenager said he wanted to join the Armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

