HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL63 PM-LD VACCINATION REVIEW PM reviews COVID-19 vaccination drive, says important to continue momentum New Delhi: Expressing satisfaction at an increased speed of COVID-19 vaccination this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it is important to carry this momentum forward and also underlined a need to involve NGOs and other organisations in efforts to expand the drive.

DEL51 LD FARMERS Tomar appeals to farmers to end stir; Protests held at several places on completion of seven months of agitation New Delhi/Chandigarh: As their agitation against the new agri laws completed seven months, farmers tried to march to governors’ residence in several states on Saturday even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to them to end their stir and offered to resume talks on the provisions of the three legislations.

DEL41 LD DL-OXYGEN Delhi oxygen row: Guleria terms audit report interim, Kejriwal says corona will win if stakeholders fight New Delhi: The apex court audit on Delhi’s oxygen demand is an interim report and not the final word, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Saturday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, under fire for purportedly exaggerating the city’s needs, insisted the acute shortage of oxygen during Covid’s second wave was real. He also appealed for an end to political bickering and for everyone to work together so no one suffers in the third wave.

DEL65 ED-DESHMUKH-6THLD SUMMON ED summons Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh next week Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning early next week after he sought a fresh date for appearance in a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to his resignation in April, officials said.

MDS10 TL-MAOISTS-VIRUS-SURRENDER Fearing COVID, Maoist-couple surrenders before T'gana police Hyderabad: Fearing the spread of coronavirus among Maoist cadres, a Maoist-couple surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-VIRUS-EX GRATIA Centre opposes in SC pleas for ex-gratia compensation to families of Covid victims, says using resources rationally New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that though there was no issue of ''fiscal affordability'' with it, but ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who have died of Covid cannot be paid keeping in mind the ''rational, judicious and optimum usage of resources of the nation''.

LGD4 CJI-DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY CJI writes to law minister seeking steps to resolve poor digital connectivity in rural, remote areas New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has written to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking steps to resolve the poor digital connectivity in rural, tribal, remote and hilly areas that is ''adversely impacting the pace of justice delivery''.

FOREIGN FGN22 PAK-FATF-QURESHI FM Qureshi says ''no room'' to keep Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list' Islamabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said there was ''no room'' to keep Pakistan on the FATF's 'grey list' since it has implemented 26 out of the 27 points of the action handed out by the global body against money laundering and terror financing.

FGN20 PAK-BLAST-PROBE Pak security agencies identify key person behind blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house, arrest 3 more persons Lahore: Pakistani security agencies have identified the key person behind the car bomb blast outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed here and arrested three more persons in connection with the case, officials said on Saturday.

