Mumbai: NCB recovers drugs hidden in kitchen appliance

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has seized 500 gm of Amphetamine concealed in a kitchen appliance, which was part of a consignment heading to New Zealand, an official said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the NCB team raided a structure in Andheri (east) on Friday and recovered the contraband, which was hidden in a fake cavity inside an induction cooker, the official said. At least 500 gm of Amphetamine was wrapped in a black cloth and metallic sheet in the induction cooker, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to trace the source of the narcotic substance.

