Left Menu

Mumbai: NCB recovers drugs hidden in kitchen appliance

At least 500 gm of Amphetamine was wrapped in a black cloth and metallic sheet in the induction cooker, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to trace the source of the narcotic substance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:07 IST
Mumbai: NCB recovers drugs hidden in kitchen appliance
Based on a tip-off, the NCB team raided a structure in Andheri (east) on Friday and recovered the contraband, which was hidden in a fake cavity inside an induction cooker, the official said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has seized 500 gm of Amphetamine concealed in a kitchen appliance, which was part of a consignment heading to New Zealand, an official said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the NCB team raided a structure in Andheri (east) on Friday and recovered the contraband, which was hidden in a fake cavity inside an induction cooker, the official said. At least 500 gm of Amphetamine was wrapped in a black cloth and metallic sheet in the induction cooker, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to trace the source of the narcotic substance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021