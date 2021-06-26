Man arrested for theft at religious places in JK's Rajouri

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal valuables from a religious place in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said. Arif Hussain, a resident of Darhal-Kurhad, has been arrested in the case, a police official said. He was trying to steal valuables from Peer Baba Ziarat at Ghambir-Brahmana in the Manjakote area, he said. During questioning, the official said, the accused also confessed to committing theft of about Rs 600 at a temple in the same area during the intervening night of June 12 and 13. The matters are being probed, he said.

