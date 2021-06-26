J&K: Man in critical condition after being thrashed by security forces

Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) A 47-year-old man who was allegedly beaten up by security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was hospitalised in a critical condition on Saturday, officials said. Mohammad Ramzan, a resident of Redbugh in Magam area of Budgam, was brought to SMHS hospital here in an unconscious state, the officials said. They said his family members alleged that he was beaten up by Army personnel deployed at Aripanthan in Magam area. Army officials said they were not aware of the incident and would comment only after gathering information from the ground. PTI MIJ AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)