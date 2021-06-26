Left Menu

Kolkata Police arrests illegal arms dealer, seize pistols

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Police arrested an illegal arms dealer and seized a few country-made pistols from his possession, an officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Kolkata Police's anti-FICN unit intercepted a biker at Amherst Street in the city on Friday night and seized four country-made 7 mm pistols having dual magazines from his possession, the officer said.

''He is a notorious arms dealer from Bihar's Bhagalpur district. We had information about him carrying the arms. We are investigating where he was taking the arms,'' the officer said.

The arrested accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and a case started at the Special Task Force Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

