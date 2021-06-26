Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:33 IST
Banquet halls for marriages with 50 people attending, gyms allowed to open in Delhi from Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi government on Saturday allowed weddings at the banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and Yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation.

The relaxations will come into force from Monday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID 19. In the second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

