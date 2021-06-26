Left Menu

Five booked in connection with fake COVID vaccination camp held in Maharashtra's Thane

Maharashtra Police on Saturday registered the eighth case against five accused in the fake vaccination camp organised in Thane.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:35 IST
Five booked in connection with fake COVID vaccination camp held in Maharashtra's Thane
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Police on Saturday registered the eighth case against five accused in the fake vaccination camp organised in Thane. The cases were registered at Naupada Police Station against all the five accused who allegedly organised a fake vaccination camp.

The cases are in connection with the bogus COVID vaccination camp where 116 employees of an insurance company were administered the vaccine shots last month. The accused charged Rs 1,000 from each of the beneficiaries. However, only four people got the vaccine certificates out of the 116. This raised suspicion among the recipients and they filed complaints to Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

