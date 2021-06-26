Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 3-day Ladakh visit from Sunday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin a three-day visit to Ladakh on Sunday. During his visit, Singh will inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and will also interact with troops deployed in the region, the Union minister's office informed on Saturday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin a three-day visit to Ladakh on Sunday. During his visit, Singh will inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and will also interact with troops deployed in the region, the Union minister's office informed on Saturday. The Minister had recently visited Kochi in Kerala and Karwar in Karnataka for two days to review some of the ongoing projects.

At Karwar, he reviewed Indian Navy's Project Seabird and stated that he wants the Karwar Naval base to be Asia's biggest Naval base for which he will also raise the budget. Meanwhile in Kochi, he visited Southern Naval Command to review the construction work of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) terming it as country's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

