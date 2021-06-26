Left Menu

23 bovines rescued in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:47 IST
Fourteen cows and nine calves were rescued in Bharatpur district on Saturday while the animals were being allegedly smuggled to Uttar Pradesh on a truck, police said.

Barricades had been put up following inputs that cows and calves were being taken towards Uttar Pradesh in a truck, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Vishnoi said.

When the vehicle was spotted and signalled to stop, it rammed the barricades and sped away, he said.

Although it was intercepted soon, the people who were on it managed to flee, the SP said.

Twenty litres of hooch was seized from the truck, the police said.

The cows were handed over to the Garhi Sawal Das Gaushala, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the law, they said.

