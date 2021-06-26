Left Menu

Telangana police defuses landmines planted by Maoists

Telangana police have defused landmines in the Koppusuru forest area planted by the leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

ANI | Mulugu (Telangana) | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:56 IST
Telangana police defuses landmines planted by Maoists
The team that worked to defuse landmines in Koppusuru forest area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana police have defused landmines in the Koppusuru forest area planted by the leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). As per the police, bomb disposal team, CRPF personnel, police and dog squad were able to find some mines planted on foot track that leads from Koppusuru to Gundlavagu project area during a combing operation on Friday morning.

The mines were safely dug and defused by the bomb disposal team, post which the explosive materials were seized. Subsequently, a criminal case was registered under various sections of law at Wazeedu police station.

The Superintendent of Police of Mulugu District, Dr Sangram Singh G Patel said, "It is important to note that the landmines planted by Naxals possess a great security hazard for civilians moving in the area and police party doing combing operations there. Innocent civilians are losing lose their lives due to blasting of these landmines/IEDs." "In March 2019, due to blasting of IEDs planted by Naxals in Mukunur forest area, one civilian Soyam Pentaiah, a resident of Mukunurupalem died in the incident," Patel said.

"Many cattle have died due to blasting of these mines in last few years in these areas causing huge loss to tribal famers. Inspite of such risks, police party regularly go for combing operation there and is sanitizing the forest area in order to make it safe for movement of civilian and police party," the SP said. The police seized two steel tiffin boxes, two aluminum tiffin boxes, three detonators, 900 gm black slurry (explosive), red and black electrical wire along with 10 rusted small bolts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

