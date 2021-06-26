Left Menu

53 drug-rehabilitated youths enrolled in Delhi Police's skill training programme

Never even try once, he cautioned them.The police chief further said that police officers should identify youths falling prey to addiction and help them come back to mainstream, besides taking tough action on the supply networks of narcotics.He said the rehabilitation of the youth is necessary and Delhi Police has taken a big step in integrating them with skill development programme and job training by enrolling them in Yuva.

53 drug-rehabilitated youths enrolled in Delhi Police's skill training programme
New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava welcomed 53 drug-rehabilitated youths into police’s skill training programme on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday, an official statement said.

A programme was conducted through web-conferencing by linking five skill training centres in five districts of Delhi where these new trainees were enrolled, it said.

Shrivastava exhorted the youths to choose life with a fighting spirit and not take recourse to drugs or psychotropic substances ever, the statement said.

Stating that drug abuse experiences are unreal and imaginary where one loses control and suffers loss, he urged the youths never to fall in the tentacles of drugs. “Never even try once,” he cautioned them.

The police chief further said that police officers should identify youths falling prey to addiction and help them come back to mainstream, besides taking tough action on the supply networks of narcotics.

He said the rehabilitation of the youth is necessary and Delhi Police has taken a big step in integrating them with skill development programme and job training by enrolling them in ‘Yuva’. Under the initiative, the Delhi Police has set out an ambitious “Mission 10,000” to train 10,000 youths in skill development, the statement said.

''On this day, various programmes were also organised by Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and to create awareness amongst public,'' Deputy Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

