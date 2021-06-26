BRO apologises to Arunachal people over Kimin controversy

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday tendered an unconditional apology for erroneously showing Kimin, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh came to inaugurate 12 roads last week, as part of Assam though it belongs to Arunachal Pradesh.

At a virtual press conference from Naharlagun near here, BRO Additional Director General (East) P K H Singh said that the error was unintentional.

Several organisations of Arunachal Pradesh have protested against the issue.

''The BRO never intended to hurt sentiments of loving brothers and sisters of Arunachal Pradesh,'' the official said.

The defence minister on June 17 inaugurated 12 strategic roads developed by the BRO and 10 of them are in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Himalayan state has been very close to the BROs heart for which it has been developing roads and around 300 personnel have lost their lives during the last 10 years while working in the hilly terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

''The BRO again expresses its resolve and commitment to the development of the stale and believes that we, along with the people of the stale, move ahead hand in hand on the path to progress and prosperity,'' Singh said.

The BRO official said that initially, the plan was to hold the defence minister's programme at Huri village in Kurung Kumey district, but uncertain climatic condition due to incessant rains posed challenges to fly a helicopter for which the venue was changed. The event was finally organised at Kimin in Papum Pare district.

The BRO has nothing to do with the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

