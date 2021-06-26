Civilian killed, three injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar
A civilian was killed and three others, including a woman, sustained injuries when militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in the Barbarshah area of the city on Saturday, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade towards a joint party of the CRPF and the J-K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official said.
He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to four civilians, including a woman.
One of the injured -- identified as Mudasir Ahmad -- succumbed at a hospital later, the official said.
The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants but no arrests were made, he said.
