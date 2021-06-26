Left Menu

Civilian killed, three injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:20 IST
Civilian killed, three injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian was killed and three others, including a woman, sustained injuries when militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in the Barbarshah area of the city on Saturday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade towards a joint party of the CRPF and the J-K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to four civilians, including a woman.

One of the injured -- identified as Mudasir Ahmad -- succumbed at a hospital later, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants but no arrests were made, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021