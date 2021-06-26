Case against driver for leaving truck carrying detonators unattended

A case of negligent conduct has been registered against the driver of a truck carrying detonators for leaving the vehicle unattended on the road, city police said on Saturday.

After receiving information that a truck `laden with explosives' has been abandoned on Wardha Road flyover here, a team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad rushed to the spot on Friday night, an official said. Inquiries revealed that the truck was carrying a consignment of detonators sent by Hyderabad-based Premier Explosives company to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. As it developed a snag, the driver parked it on the flyover and left to look for a mechanic. He returned to the vehicle after summoned by the ATS. A case under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosives) was registered against him and the truck was seized, the official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)