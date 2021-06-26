Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,415 new COVID cases, 148 deaths in last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu reported 5,415 new COVID cases, 7,661 recoveries, and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the state health department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu reported 5,415 new COVID cases, 7,661 recoveries, and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the state health department. The total count of active cases in the state now stands at 44,924.

As per the state government data, 23,83,624 people have recovered from the disease so far, while the death toll has mounted to 32,199. Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Saturday stated that India reported 48,698 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the ministry, India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 5,95,565. Active cases have dropped below 6 lakhs after 86 days. A net decline of 17,303 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.97 per cent of the country's total positive cases, it said. India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 44 consecutive days now. 64,818 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. More than16,000(16,120) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases, stated the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

