8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

PTI | Milton | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:56 IST
A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.

The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.

Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.

Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a “truly just a freak accident.” “It's not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old,” Krauss aid. “There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

