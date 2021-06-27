Left Menu

Hundreds protest against Czech police over Roma man's death

Hundreds of people gathered in a northern Czech town on Saturday to honor a Roma man who died after a police officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck.Police said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the mans death.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 27-06-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 00:01 IST
Hundreds protest against Czech police over Roma man's death
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Hundreds of people gathered in a northern Czech town on Saturday to honor a Roma man who died after a police officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the man's death. But the angry participants, displaying banners that read “Roma Lives Matter,” condemned the police.

Video footage shows one police officer kneeling on the man's neck for several minutes in the northern city of Teplice on June 19. The man, who hasn't been officially named, later died in an ambulance.

Roma activists and participants of Saturday's gathering rejected the police explanation. The protesters later marched to a local police station.

Roma have long suffered racism and discrimination in eastern Europe and continue to face huge hurdles in employment and education.

Some compare the Roma man's death to the killing of George Floyd, a Black American man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Europe's main human rights body, the Council of Europe, Amnesty International and the government's envoy for human rights all called for a thorough and independent investigation while the country's deputy ombudsman said she will launch a separate probe into it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021