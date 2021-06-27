Left Menu

IAF Chief Bhadauria arrives in Dhaka on 3-day visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 00:09 IST
IAF Chief Bhadauria arrives in Dhaka on 3-day visit
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday began a three-day visit to Bangladesh to further expand military cooperation between the two countries.

The visit by the Chief of Air Staff to Bangladesh came over two months after Army Chief Gen MM Naravane travelled to the country.

''Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC arrived in Dhaka today for a 3-day visit on invitation of COAS, Bangladesh Air Force,'' the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted.

It is his second visit to Bangladesh as Chief of the Air Staff.

The Air Chief Marshal is scheduled to hold extensive talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on ways to deepen military ties between the two countries.

He is scheduled to meet several other senior military officials, sources said.

There has been a flurry of visits between the two sides in the last six months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the ''Mukti Bahini'' on December 16, 1971 that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh. PTI MPB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021