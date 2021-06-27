Rajnath speaks to Vice Air Chief after blasts, high-level team to reach Jammu Air Force Station

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday informed that Air Marshal Vikram Singh would soon reach Jammu to take stock of the two blasts that took place in the airport earlier in the day. Meanwhile, sources informed that a high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force will reach Jammu shortly.

In a tweet, the Raksha Mantri's Office also informed that the Defence Minister spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the incident. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today's incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation," the Raksha Mantri's Office tweeted.

Earlier today, two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu, sources said. They added that the possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. No major damage has been reported from the statement. Two personnel suffered minor injuries.

According to the Indian Air Force, one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it said. (ANI)

