Man detained on suspicion of espionage in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
A man was detained by the intelligence agency of the Indian Army on suspicion of espionage in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials said on Sunday.
The suspect, identified as Bai Khan, a resident of Basanpeer of the district, was under surveillance of the intelligence agency from the past several days and was detained near the TSP gate of the Army area late Saturday night, they said. The suspect operated a canteen so he frequented easily in the Army area, the officials said.
Several suspicious phone numbers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, London, and Australia have been found in his mobile phone, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaisalmer district
- Indian Army
- Army
- Bai Khan
- Rajasthan
- Sri Lanka
- Australia
- London
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Defense Secy appreciates India's support to douse MV X-Press Pearl fire
Diesel at Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan; Karnataka sees Rs 100/ltr petrol
Police arrest 38 Sri Lankan nationals in Mangaluru
Rajasthan govt announces financial package for children orphaned by Covid
NCW sends notice to Rajasthan DGP over 'forceful' displacement of Jaipur's Parshuram Circle residents