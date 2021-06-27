Left Menu

Suspected terrorist held with explosive material in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 12:10 IST
A suspected terrorist was arrested along with some explosive material here, officials said on Sunday.

The suspect, a resident of Banihal, was arrested from the Trikuta Nagar area on the outskirts of the city late Saturday night, they said. Further details are awaited, the officials said.

They said security has been beefed up across Jammu province, following the arrest of the suspect with the explosive material.

