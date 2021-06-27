Left Menu

Two arrested for stabbing man to death over personal enmity in southeast Delhi

Rahul is the son of the victims brother-in-law. But accused Rahul and his friend Babu stabbed the victim with a knife and fled, a senior police officer said.He was taken to Safdarjung hospital by his family but doctors declared him brought dead, he said.The crime scene was examined by the crime teams forensic experts and a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered at Govindpuri police station, the officer said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old man to death over personal enmity in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said.

Accused Rahul, along with his friend Babu, killed one Hari Kishan on Friday and fled to Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where they had been hiding. Rahul is the son of the victim's brother-in-law. With the help of technical surveillance and source-based inputs, the accused duo was nabbed from Agra, police said.

Both Rahul and Hari Kishan had developed enmity over a family dispute, which led to the murder, they added.

On Friday evening, when the accused duo got an opportunity, they confronted the victim inside the lane near his house during which Kishan, who was under the influence of alcohol, tried to attack them with a beer bottle. But accused Rahul and his friend Babu stabbed the victim with a knife and fled, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to Safdarjung hospital by his family but doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The crime scene was examined by the crime team's forensic experts and a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Govindpuri police station, the officer said.

