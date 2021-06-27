Left Menu

Hundreds of fish found dead in Guwahati pond

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 12:44 IST
Hundreds of fish found dead in Guwahati pond
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of fish have been found dead in Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati suspected due to depletion of oxygen level in the pond, a Fishery Department spokesperson said on Sunday.

The dead fish were found floating in the water body on Saturday and the process of retrieving them has begun, he said.

Preliminary investigation has ruled out poisoning and environmental degradation is suspected to be the cause, the spokesperson said.

''Depletion in oxygen level in the water due to organic overload seems to be the reason behind the mass fish deaths but we can say anything definitely only after a complete investigation,'' he said.

Dighalipukhuri or 'long pond' in Assamese is around 500 meters long and is located in the Ambari area of the state's largest city.

The pond was dug by Ahom rulers as a canal of the Brahmaputra River and served as a naval yard. The canal was later filled up during British rule.

Dighalipukhuri, which has boating facilities, is a popular tourist spot in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021