Left Menu

UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK's support for Jordan

PTI | Rafakrotiri | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 12:45 IST
UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK's support for Jordan
British paratroopers Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British paratroopers have trained together with Jordanian soldiers in an airdrop over the Middle Eastern country to underscore the UK's support for Jordan and its commitment to regional stability, Britain's armed forces minister said.

Minister James Heappey said in a statement that Wednesday's joint exercise of 150 paratroopers from Britain's 16 Air Assault Brigade and 84 Jordanian parachutists demonstrates that UK armed forces "stand with Jordan against shared threats in the region".

Brigade Commander Brigadier James Martin said British forces will play a role in deepening "strong, historic bilateral ties in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are vital to UK prosperity and security".

The jump by the paratroopers — the Brigade's lead assault force — took place during Jordan's 100th year of independence.

The brigade is a key element of the UK's Global Response Force, a versatile force that can quickly undertake assigned missions around the world.

"They are the soldiers of the future, ready to tackle changing threats around the world," Heappey said.

The British paratroopers jumped from a C130 Hercules transport aircraft flying at 1,000 feet that took off from RAF Akrotiri, a British air base on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Armed with SA80 and sniper rifles, light and heavy machine guns, an 81 mm mortar and a light artillery gun, the British paratroopers were joined by Jordanian troops in assaulting a mock village.

The Brigade is also conducting other military exercises with Jordanian forces including infantry and artillery training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021