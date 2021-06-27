Bodies of 2 unidentified men found in UP

Bodies of two unidentified men with injury marks were found in Shamli district here in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, the body of a 35-year-old man was found in a sugarcane field on Saturday, they said.

Advertisement

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

In the second case, the body of a 40-year-old man was found in a dry river bed Saturday night, police said, adding it has been sent for post-mortem.

Police suspect that both the men were killed and their bodies were later dumped.

Both the incidents are being probed, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)