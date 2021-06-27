Left Menu

One more arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, police said. The accused, Gaurav Laura, a native of Haryana, is also a wrestler. He was living here in Najafgarh's Baprolla village, they said.

Police said a crime branch team probing the case nabbed Laura from Delhi and he will be further produced before Rohini court for seeking police remand for further investigation.

A senior police officer said, ''He was found to be involved in the incident at Chhatrasal Stadium here where he engaged in a fight along with others leading to the death of the young wrestler.'' Police said 11 people, including two-time Olympic medallist winner Sushil Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Kumar is the ''main culprit and mastermind'' of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.

